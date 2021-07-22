Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $672,000 Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in frontdoor by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in frontdoor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in frontdoor by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

