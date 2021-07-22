UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 469 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,906,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 241,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $1,128,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.67. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $78.62.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

