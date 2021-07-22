UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 800 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,615,000 after acquiring an additional 416,888 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,084,000 after purchasing an additional 202,566 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 757,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157,015 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 654,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a market cap of $990.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.60.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

The Aaron's Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

