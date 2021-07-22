UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $912,000 Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Outdoors worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 123.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $428,161.03. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $115.79 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.93 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.69.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

