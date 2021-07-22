UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 11,302 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $832.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

