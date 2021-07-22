UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,492 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 381,741 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,331,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 100,580 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market cap of $805.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

LBAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

