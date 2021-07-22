UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

