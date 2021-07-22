UBS Group AG Has $214,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 233,900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 347,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 226,199 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 261,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 151,013 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 92.0% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 91,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 43,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.7% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 78,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $129.45 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $134.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.57.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.