UBS Group AG Increases Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFIVU. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,696,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,971,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,145,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,145,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,145,000.

OTCMKTS CFIVU opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

