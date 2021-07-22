UBS Group AG Purchases 2,236 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $1,704,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 157,313 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The First of Long Island stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $513.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.