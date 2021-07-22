UBS Group AG Raises Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,397,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

BFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

