UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,562,000 after buying an additional 219,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 188,358 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 460.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,682,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,808,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRMY stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

