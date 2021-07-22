UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

ZURVY stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

