UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $11.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

