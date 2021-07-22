UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97, Briefing.com reports. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ UFPI traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.92. The stock had a trading volume of 620,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,894. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.94. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

