UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.57.
NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $72.69 on Monday. UFP Industries has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13.
In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
