UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.57.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $72.69 on Monday. UFP Industries has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.