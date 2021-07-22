UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of UFP Technologies worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 479,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 112,320 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau purchased 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.35 per share, with a total value of $49,882.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at $268,403.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $76,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,576.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $62.20.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

