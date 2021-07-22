Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.11. 2,448,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

