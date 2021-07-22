UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.800-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

NYSE UNF traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.01. 134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.82. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In related news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.