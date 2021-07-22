Unify (UNIFY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,747.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 51.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Unify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Unify has a total market capitalization of $35,219.57 and approximately $8,747.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unify has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.97 or 0.00374821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

