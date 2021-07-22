Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ULVR. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,515.83 ($59.00).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,083.17 ($53.35) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,287.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £106.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.32. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

