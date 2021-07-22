Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,600 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,515.83 ($59.00).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,083.17 ($53.35) on Thursday. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,287.27. The company has a market capitalization of £106.61 billion and a PE ratio of 22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

