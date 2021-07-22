Uniphar (LON:UPR) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Uniphar (LON:UPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of UPR opened at GBX 293 ($3.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Uniphar has a 12-month low of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 286.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £799.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20.

About Uniphar

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

