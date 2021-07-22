Uniswap Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.56 or 0.00054319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $10.31 billion and $368.15 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000693 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,340,628 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

