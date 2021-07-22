United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Airlines in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

UAL opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 133.58% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.