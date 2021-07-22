United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.59. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.74 million, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,791,000 after buying an additional 182,072 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,833,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,797,000 after buying an additional 175,658 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 264,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

