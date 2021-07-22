Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Universal Health Services worth $20,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $153.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

