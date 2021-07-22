US Ecology (ECOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. US Ecology has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.650-0.880 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.65-0.88 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts expect US Ecology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ECOL opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECOL shares. TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

