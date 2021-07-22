USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Up 23.2% in June

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 4,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 189,107 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in USA Truck by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 62,091 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in USA Truck by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.
USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $158.51 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that USA Truck will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About USA Truck
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.
