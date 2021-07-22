Utah Retirement Systems Has $28.67 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $8,226,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 592,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

QCOM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.22. 67,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,634,499. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $160.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

