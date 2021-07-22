Utah Retirement Systems Has $38.78 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chevron were worth $38,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.68. 128,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,099,562. The stock has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.21.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

