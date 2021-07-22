Utah Retirement Systems Sells 13,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 299,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,819,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,017. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

PM traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.27. 17,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,347. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.