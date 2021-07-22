Utah Retirement Systems Sells 14,300 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Visa were worth $68,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.73. 29,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,176,039. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $476.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

