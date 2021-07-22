Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Vaccinex has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCNX. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

