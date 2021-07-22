Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

NYSE VMI traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $229.21. The stock had a trading volume of 198,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,342. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

