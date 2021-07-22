Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEII opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Value Exchange International has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21.

Value Exchange International (OTCMKTS:VEII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

Value Exchange International, Inc provides customer-centric technology solutions to the retail industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company provides systems maintenance and related services, including software patches and software code revisions; installing, testing, and implementing software; training of customer personnel for the use of software; and technical support for software systems.

