ValueAct Holdings L.P. Buys New Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000. Outfront Media makes up approximately 0.0% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned 0.11% of Outfront Media at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth approximately $21,243,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 66.7% in the first quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OUT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 103.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

