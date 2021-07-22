Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 91,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 836,798 shares.The stock last traded at $91.07 and had previously closed at $91.84.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $44,000.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

