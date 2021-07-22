Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,840 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $139.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

