Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.6% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $255,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $64.95. 23,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,857. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.