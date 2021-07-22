Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.29. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,840 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

