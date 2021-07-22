Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vectura Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of VEGPF opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Vectura Group has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

