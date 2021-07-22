Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $327.10

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $327.10 and last traded at $324.95, with a volume of 29653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $317.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.39.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,466.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

