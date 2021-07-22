Velas 1-Day Volume Tops $2.62 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $80.65 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000899 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000487 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001295 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000951 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

