Venus Reaches Market Capitalization of $170.65 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Venus has a total market cap of $170.65 million and $15.04 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $16.32 or 0.00050547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,286.77 or 1.00009953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00035468 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000786 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009795 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,457,636 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

