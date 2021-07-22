Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VCYT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.82. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Veracyte by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Veracyte by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Veracyte by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

