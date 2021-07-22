Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

NYSE MSCI opened at $564.86 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $571.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $505.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

