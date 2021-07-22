Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after acquiring an additional 186,769 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after acquiring an additional 187,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after acquiring an additional 584,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $144.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.75.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,042 shares of company stock worth $19,971,447. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

