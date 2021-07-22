Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 227,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000.

NASDAQ:FINM opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

