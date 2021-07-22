Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $172,032,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 545,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $341.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.95. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.18 and a 52 week high of $356.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.52.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
