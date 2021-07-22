Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $172,032,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 545,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $341.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.95. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.18 and a 52 week high of $356.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.52.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

